Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jen Psaki enters TV’s weekend fray with show starting Sunday

Mar 16, 2023, 7:22 AM
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 26, 2021. Psaki begins a weekly Sunday show “Inside with Jen Psaki” on MSNBC this weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months into her new television career, it’s clear that Jen Psaki didn’t sign with MSNBC to just dabble in the media.

The former White House press secretary was up early Monday to appear on the 6 a.m. Eastern hour of “Morning Joe” and spoke to Lawrence O’Donnell on “Last Word” 16 hours later. She taped an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS in between.

She’s got a new show to promote — her Sunday series “Inside with Jen Psaki” premieres this weekend — yet that doesn’t fully explain the busy schedule.

“When I look at Jen and her potential, she’s absolutely a big part of our future,” said MSNBC President Rashida Jones. “You’ve seen that already.”

The network is banking on Psaki and her popularity with MSNBC’s liberal audience. She’s already taken a seat at the anchor desk on big events like midterm election night and her former boss’ State of the Union address, and makes frequent appearances on day-to-day shows.

She will write a regular column for the network’s morning newsletter and is developing a yet-to-be-described show for the Peacock streaming service.

Given that she reached the apex of her previous profession, there seems less chance she’ll turn into one of those figures that jumps back and forth between politics and the media.

Psaki, who was spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department from 2013-2015 and was Barack Obama’s last White House communications director before serving President Joe Biden, said she considers herself retired from the world of political and government communications.

“I’m not looking in the rearview mirror,” she said.

She’s been concentrating on learning new skills, like reading a TelePrompter. Her previous jobs showed she was comfortable talking on camera; Jones has been watching carefully to see if she can fruitfully move a conversation along as an interviewer.

Skill at filibustering is less valued in her new profession.

“I’ve also been learning how to keep track of time,” Psaki said, “which sounds like a funny thing, but it turns out you can’t just keep talking because they’ll cut you off and have to end the show.”

Her new program, which will air at noon Eastern time, puts Psaki in the company of long-running Sunday public affairs shows like “Meet the Press” or “Face the Nation.”

There’s an expectation in that territory that you’ll have guests that can be pushed to produce news, not just the commentary that clogs many cable news hours.

“I think it will be a place where people will want to come and make news,” Jones said. “Jen has a way about her where people want to have a conversation with her and I think it will become a destination, not only for the top guests and newsmakers, but also for our audience.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be the first “Inside” guest on Weekend Routine, what Psaki plans as a regular feature to get to know a newsmaker in a less formal setting. She rides the subway with him and he makes them a smoothie in Gracie Mansion, along with answering questions about politics, immigration and crime.

In a future episode, she goes hunting for vinyl records with 26-year-old U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida.

Another planned segment, Don’t Freak Out, has Psaki using her policy experience to explain why some stories aren’t as big as they seem. “There’s often a view that everything is a five-alarm fire, and it’s not,” she said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are also guests on her first show.

To make herself a true player in Sunday morning journalism, Psaki will need more than Democrats to appear. Psaki said she hopes her background explaining national security issues will make Republicans who want to talk about those issues comfortable on her show, for example.

She won’t just interview people she agrees with “because I don’t think that’s very interesting,” she said.

Despite standing at a White House lectern defending President Joe Biden, Psaki said she understands that’s no longer her role now that she’s at MSNBC.

“I have made it clear when I think some things could have been handled better,” she said. “I’m not going to shy away from that. I’m also not going to shy away from the fact that I was proud to work for President Biden, proud to work for President Obama and Secretary (John) Kerry.”

United States News

This image released by Focus Features shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "Inside." (Wolfgang Ennenb...
Associated Press

Dafoe’s ‘Inside’ asks how art helps us escape isolation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willem Dafoe has said that, for him, the process of making a movie always eclipses the finished product. But after more than 130 film credits, the 67-year-old actor has finally found a project whose final form is on par with the experience of creating it. “When I watch this movie, I […]
11 hours ago
This photo provided by the California Strawberry Commission shows a flooded Pajaro River area in Pa...
Associated Press

California storms flood strawberry farms, others in valley

As river water gushed through a broken levee, thousands of people in a California farming town were forced to evacuate as their homes were flooded and businesses destroyed. Yet another potential casualty of the powerful rainstorms that drenched coastal California: hundreds of acres of fresh strawberries slated for America’s supermarket shelves this summer. Industry experts […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6...
Associated Press

Tennessee eyes 18+ gun-carry age with court or Capitol deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two years after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege, with or without the governor’s signoff. A gun rights group sued after the law was passed in 2021, arguing […]
11 hours ago
This undated photo provided by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows Great White Shark Turbo. The ...
Associated Press

Researchers document 55 more white sharks in Cape Cod waters

The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 sharks never before documented in the area during its most recent research season, but experts say that’s no reason for tourists who flock to the vacation hotpsot every summer to be afraid of going in the water. The Atlantic White […]
11 hours ago
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawre...
Associated Press

Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The ban was designed to take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But a district judge had put it on hold this summer while the […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Jen Psaki enters TV’s weekend fray with show starting Sunday