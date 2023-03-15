Close
Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

Mar 15, 2023, 4:24 PM
Officials inspect a crashed helicopter at Sacramento Executive Airport on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Authorities say the attempted theft of the helicopter ended in wreckage when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport. (Nathaniel Levine/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
BY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage on Wednesday when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport, authorities said.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone tried to start four helicopters that were sitting at the airport and managed to operate one, Sacramento police said.

The Bell 429 helicopter wound up laying on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked.

No injuries were reported. The thief took off, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

It’s a federal crime to destroy an aircraft. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

