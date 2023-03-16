Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Newsom to start California tour with homelessness proposal

Mar 16, 2023, 6:01 AM
FILE - Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Cali...
FILE - Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco, Saturday, April 18, 2020. California Gov. Gavin Newsom will discuss homelessness in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to kick off a four-day policy tour in lieu of a traditional State of the State address. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce plans Thursday to build 1,200 small homes across the state as part of an effort to help house the nation’s largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during his time in office.

The announcement, confirmed by the governor’s office, will come in Sacramento on the first stop of Newsom’s planned four-city tour, during which major policy announcements are expected on housing, health care and public safety. The tour is replacing the governor’s traditional State of the State address.

Newsom dedicated his 2020 State of the State speech to homelessness, calling it a “ Public Policy Institute of California.

The governor has approved more than $22.3 billion in new housing and homelessness spending since taking office, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, yet the homeless population has continued to grow.

Newsom said the state will pay to build and install the 1,200 small homes, which can be put up quickly and placed on public land to house people living in encampments along roads and rivers. Sacramento will get 350 homes, Los Angeles will get 500, San Jose will get 200 and San Diego will get 150.

“In California we are using every tool in our toolbox — including the largest-ever deployment of small homes in the state — to move people out of encampments and into housing,” Newsom said. “The crisis of homelessness will never be solved without first solving the crisis of housing — the two issues are inextricably linked.”

Newsom’s office did not say how much the homes will cost or where they will go. It would be up to local governments to decide the latter, which could be tricky since many residents may not want the homes near where they live.

Most of the state funding for homelessness programs has gone to local governments. But a lack of progress has led the governor to clash with local leaders.

Last fall Newsom delayed $1 billion of funding for local government homelessness programs because he didn’t like how they planned to spend it. Cumulatively, the local governments’ plans aimed to reduce the homeless population by just 2%. Newsom later released the money after a meeting with local leaders.

On Thursday the governor said local leaders have revised their plans with a goal of a 15% reduction. Newsom said he likes that much better and announced he is releasing another $1 billion.

California’s homelessness problem is in part a byproduct of its shortage of affordable housing, an issue that advocates say impacts many more people than simply those living on the streets.

Leaders of the state’s biggest cities and counties want Sacramento to define more clearly their role in addressing homelessness and how the state will measure the success of local programs that receive state funding.

Currently state homelessness funding has “all sorts of rules that have to be put in and half a dozen different state departments involved in order to find one program,” said Graham Knauss, executive director of the California State Association of Counties. “That needs to change. That is not government at its best.”

The association’s solution is to ask the state Legislature to pass laws clearly defining the responsibilities of local and state government, coupled with recurring state funding for local governments every year. Knauss said the association is talking with lawmakers and the governor’s office about passing legislation.

“We certainly should not expect that we’re going to get ongoing progress on homelessness while using one-time funding to do it,” he said.

The stakes are high for people like Nathen Avelar, 18, who has struggled with unstable housing most of his life. Avelar grew up with his mother and twin brother in the Central Valley city of Merced, where he said there is plenty of new housing but all out of their reach.

For a few years, they lived in a home that was infested with mold, which aggravated his brother’s asthma and forced them to leave. They moved in with his grandmother; if not for her home, which they often shared with multiple other family members, Avelar said they likely would have been homeless.

“I remember a couple of times we drove around looking for houses, and we always saw these nice houses on the street and I knew we would never be able to afford them,” he said. “That was really disheartening.”

Avelar, who worked part-time for a voter engagement group that supported Newsom during an unsuccessful 2021 recall attempt, said he wants the governor’s administration to build more affordable housing.

United States News

This undated photo provided by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows Great White Shark Turbo. The ...
Associated Press

Researchers document 55 more white sharks in Cape Cod waters

The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 sharks never before documented in the area during its most recent research season, but experts say that’s no reason for tourists who flock to the vacation hotpsot every summer to be afraid of going in the water. The Atlantic White […]
10 hours ago
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawre...
Associated Press

Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The ban was designed to take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But a district judge had put it on hold this summer while the […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky university has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler during practice, the institution said in a statement. The settlement reached Wednesday over the death of 20-year-old Grant Brace of Louisville, Tennessee, includes an agreement for the University of the Cumberlands […]
10 hours ago
Composer Stephen Sondheim appears at the premiere of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Stree...
Associated Press

Stephen Sondheim’s last musical finds a New York City stage

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Stephen Sondheim’s last stage musical — an adaptation of two films by Spanish surrealist director Luis Buñuel — will be given an off-Broadway stage this year, offering theatergoers a chance to see a new work by musical theater’s most venerated composer. “Here We Are” — once known as “Square […]
10 hours ago
Visitors walk toward Building 114, the S.T.A.R. Center, at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie Coun...
Associated Press

Prosecutor: Black man smothered to death at mental hospital

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Security camera footage from a state mental hospital shows a Black Virginia man who was handcuffed and shackled being pinned down by the deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, a prosecutor said in court. Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said during the seven deputies’ […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Newsom to start California tour with homelessness proposal