2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Maricopa backyard

PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl was in critical condition Wednesday night after she was pulled from a pool in Maricopa, authorities said.

Police and fire personnel responded to a call about a drowning incident around 8:30 p.m., the City of Maricopa Police Department said in a press release.

Police said family members removed her from the water, and the child was taken to a hospital minutes after crews arrived on scene.

The City of Maricopa Police Department is investigating the incident.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

