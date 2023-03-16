Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ wins $20,000 Story Prize

Mar 15, 2023, 6:25 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s “Bliss Montage,” a collection which blends the real and the surreal, has won the Story Prize for best short fiction.

Ma will receive $20,000 for “Bliss Montage,” her first book since her acclaimed debut novel “Severance.”

“Ma melds humor and the surreal beautifully, resulting in a project that is at once absurd and insightful,” prize judges said in a statement Wednesday night. “This is an expansive, bold, and delightful book.”

The two other finalists, Andrea Barrett for “Natural History” and Morgan Talty for “Night of the Living Rez,” each will get $5,000.

The Story Prize was established in 2004, and is underwritten by the Chisholm Foundation. Previous winners include Edwidge Danticat, George Saunders and Lauren Groff.

United States News

Associated Press

Thousands of LA school district workers to hold 3-day strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike for three days next week over stalled contract talks and teachers will join them, likely shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system, union leaders announced Wednesday. The strike was set to begin Tuesday. It was announced at […]
22 hours ago
FILE - Gas prices are advertised at over eight dollars a gallon at a gas station, Oct. 6, 2022, in ...
Associated Press

California regulators could decide oil profits penalty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he wants state regulators to decide whether to impose the nation’s first penalty on oil companies for price gouging, pivoting after months of negotiations with legislative leaders failed to reach an agreement on a bill aimed at reining in the state’s notoriously high gas prices. […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Maui businessman sued for $2M after grounding luxury yacht

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A business owner whose luxury yacht ran aground and leaked diesel fuel into waters off the Hawaiian island of Maui last month is being sued for more than $2 million in damages by a trust that sold him the vessel. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Monday […]
22 hours ago
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan....
Associated Press

Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.
22 hours ago
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over Illino...
Associated Press

Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Mississippi State beat Illinois 70-56 on Wednesday night to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game. Mississippi State (21-10) advances to the field of 64 to take […]
22 hours ago
FILE - A sign is shown in front of Planned Parenthood of Utah Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake ...
Associated Press

Utah bans abortion clinics in wave of post-Roe restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Wednesday that will effectively ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply Republican state. Administrators from hospitals and clinics have not publicly detailed their plans to adapt to the new law, […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ wins $20,000 Story Prize