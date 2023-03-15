Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York

Mar 15, 2023, 4:04 PM
FILE - Charlotte Bennett participates in an interview in New York on Oct. 12, 2021. Bennett, a onet...
FILE - Charlotte Bennett participates in an interview in New York on Oct. 12, 2021. Bennett, a onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday, March 15, 2023, against the state. Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying her former employer, the state of New York, is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday against the state.

Charlotte Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying her former employer, the state of New York, is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it.

Bennett already filed a federal lawsuit in September against Cuomo and three top aides. In both suits, she says she was sexually harassed and retaliated against.

Bennett, who turned 25 when she worked for Cuomo, claims he subjected her to invasive questions about her personal life and sexual relationships. He once told her he was “lonely” and wanted a girlfriend who lived in Albany, according to the state lawsuit.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

When Bennett reported the harassment, top aides to the governor transferred her to a lesser job in health policy instead of taking appropriate measures, she said. She eventually resigned, according to the suit.

“She experienced near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression, and began suffering from a chronic neurological disorder as a direct result of Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment of her and the hasty and disorganized transfer of her to the health policy team,” according to the complaint filed Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was sent to the attorney general’s office, which defends the state against lawsuits.

In February 2021, Bennett became the second woman to come forward with accusations against Cuomo, playing a critical role in his downfall.

Cuomo resigned that August after the attorney general released the results of an investigation t hat concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, including Bennett.

Cuomo has denied those allegations and criticized the attorney general’s report.

United States News

Associated Press

Thousands of LA school district workers to hold 3-day strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike for three days next week over stalled contract talks and teachers will join them, likely shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system, it was announced Wednesday. The strike was set to begin Tuesday. It was announced at […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Gas prices are advertised at over eight dollars a gallon at a gas station, Oct. 6, 2022, in ...
Associated Press

California regulators could decide oil profits penalty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he wants state regulators to decide whether to impose the nation’s first penalty on oil companies for price gouging, pivoting after months of negotiations with legislative leaders failed to reach an agreement on a bill aimed at reining in the state’s notoriously high gas prices. […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Maui businessman sued for $2M after grounding luxury yacht

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A business owner whose luxury yacht ran aground and leaked diesel fuel into waters off the Hawaiian island of Maui last month is being sued for more than $2 million in damages by a trust that sold him the vessel. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Monday […]
20 hours ago
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan....
Associated Press

Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.
20 hours ago
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over Illino...
Associated Press

Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Mississippi State beat Illinois 70-56 on Wednesday night to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game. Mississippi State (21-10) advances to the field of 64 to take […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ wins $20,000 Story Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s “Bliss Montage,” a collection which blends the real and the surreal, has won the Story Prize for best short fiction. Ma will receive $20,000 for “Bliss Montage,” her first book since her acclaimed debut novel “Severance.” “Ma melds humor and the surreal beautifully, resulting in a project that is […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York