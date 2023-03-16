Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Ex-Winslow High coach gets prison for sex crimes with minors

Mar 15, 2023, 5:00 PM
Navajo County Attorney's Office photo)...
Navajo County Attorney's Office photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — A former Winslow High School wrestling coach has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving underage children, according to authorities.

Navajo County prosecutors said 40-year-old Daniel Scott Larsen also was sentenced last week to 15 years of supervised probation with sex offender terms.

They said Larsen admitted to sexually abusing a high school student from the time the victim was 15.

“These crimes spanned decades and affected children ages five to 15, when the abuse of each of the four minor victims began,” County Attorney Brad Carlyon said in a statement.

Larsen was indicted in last October on more than 20 counts of various sex crimes, mostly from the 1990s.

He pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of public sexual indecency to a minor.

Prosecutors said after serving his prison sentence, Larsen will be placed on supervised probation for 15 years, must register as a sex offender and perform 300 hours of community service.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax gives help to single moms in the Valley

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley company that works to provide help to single mothers.
20 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)...
KTAR.com

Residents told to evacuate in Sedona due to flooding

Residents in parts of Sedona were told to evacuate due to severe flooding in the area caused from snowmelts and rain.
20 hours ago
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan....
Associated Press

Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.
20 hours ago
(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)...
Associated Press

Grand Canyon National Park planning a $208M waterline repair

A $208 million multi-year repair is planned for the Transcanyon Waterline that supplies water for the local community and millions of visitors to Grand Canyon National Park.
20 hours ago
Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Pho...
KTAR.com

Mesa to launch Operation Safer Streets to target fatal driving behaviors

The City of Mesa announced it is launching Operation Safer Streets in an attempt to limit fatal and serious vehicle collisions.
20 hours ago
Mohammad Alkurdi...
KTAR.com

Chandler resident accused of killing wife while their 4 children were home

A Chandler resident was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting his wife to death while their young children were home, authorities said.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Ex-Winslow High coach gets prison for sex crimes with minors