Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt

Mar 15, 2023, 3:12 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people were injured, one seriously, when a large part of a tree broke off and fell on some occupied benches at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, authorities and a witness reported.

The branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon, the zoo said.

City Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said those hurt included children and adults. One person had significant injuries, he added, while the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Witness Brandy Lorraine, who was visiting the zoo with her 9-year-old daughter, told the San Antonio Express-News that she was on a bench next to the tree when she heard a cracking noise. She said a large part of the tree fell on top of benches where people were sitting.

“It was a freak accident. It was so scary,” Lorraine told the newspaper. “I saw a woman running for help with blood on her hands. I heard people screaming. I just hope everyone is OK. Thinking about it now is even scarier because any little detour could have put us in that spot.”

United States News

Associated Press

Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ wins $20,000 Story Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s “Bliss Montage,” a collection which blends the real and the surreal, has won the Story Prize for best short fiction. Ma will receive $20,000 for “Bliss Montage,” her first book since her acclaimed debut novel “Severance.” “Ma melds humor and the surreal beautifully, resulting in a project that is […]
19 hours ago
FILE - A sign is shown in front of Planned Parenthood of Utah Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake ...
Associated Press

Utah bans abortion clinics in wave of post-Roe restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Wednesday that will effectively ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply Republican state. Administrators from hospitals and clinics have not publicly detailed their plans to adapt to the new law, […]
19 hours ago
Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif....
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Claims link ‘woke’ policies to bank’s demise

As biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown — some social media users are honing in on a single culprit: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda. But the Santa Clara-based institution’s professed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, wasn’t a driver of the bank’s collapse, say banking and financial experts. Its […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawyers seek removal of judge in Texas school shooting case

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 are seeking to have the judge handling the case removed, accusing him of bias for pushing to have experts deem the former student competent to stand trial. incompetent to stand trial. Pagourtzis, then a 17-year-old […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Stanford University employee charged with lying about rapes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 25-year-old Stanford University employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony perjury for allegedly lying about being raped twice last year on campus, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Gries, of Santa Clara, first reported a false sexual attack in August when she told a nurse at Valley Medical Center in San […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt