MGM to renovate, rename Water Club hotel in Atlantic City

Mar 15, 2023, 2:28 PM
The Water Club hotel stands in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 1, 2020. MGM Resorts International is renovating and renaming the hotel as the MGM Tower in a project that should be completed by Memorial Day weekend of 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The owners of Atlantic City’s top-performing casino are renovating and renaming its stand-alone non-casino hotel.

MGM Resorts International said Tuesday it is spending $55 million to renovate and rename the Water Club hotel next to the Borgata casino hotel.

It will be named the MGM Tower.

The first re-done rooms will be available in April, and the project should conclude by Memorial Day weekend.

“We are incredibly proud of Borgata and its industry-leading team of employees, and we believe this significant reinvestment will drive visitation to Atlantic City well into the future,” Corey Sanders, MGM’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

It will feature more than 700 renovated guest rooms and will add luxury suites at the tower’s corners with wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.

The project is being done as part of the Borgata’s 20th anniversary this year.

The 43-story Water Club opened in 2008 as a $400 million complement to the adjacent Borgata casino and hotel. It featured five swimming pools, a spa-in-the-sky, and an $18,000-a-week floral budget.

It was planned shortly after the Borgata opened in 2003, and it quickly became obvious the casino hotel could use additional rooms.

The spa is being replaced with a 9,000-square-foot event space on the 32nd floor.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

