ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa to launch Operation Safer Streets to target fatal driving behaviors

Mar 15, 2023, 4:00 PM
Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Pho...
Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona. A study recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau says the average American commuter spends 200 hours a year driving to and from work. In the Phoenix metropolitan area commuters average more than 224 hours per year or 9.5 days driving to and from work. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The City of Mesa announced it is launching Operation Safer Streets during March and April in an attempt to limit fatal and serious vehicle collisions.

“During this operation, we will be using data collected over the last 1.5 years and target specific locations that are known to be high in fatalities and serious vehicle accidents,” Mesa police officer Shawn Walkington told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“We will be using a targeted approach with traffic enforcement to target drivers for speed violations, distracted driving (being on a cellphone), distracted driving or failing to yield from private drives or red lights.”

The operation target detailed behaviors that add to fatal and serious vehicle collisions. Some factors include speeding, unsafe vehicle operations and pedestrian violations.

According to the city, there were 1,000 vehicle collisions and 44 fatal collisions in Mesa in 2022. In 2023, there have already been 13 fatalities.

Authorities will be cracking down at random times and on different days to ensure safety and “curb the trend to preserve lives.”

Police will inform and educate everyone that is pulled over on why they were stopped and encourage people to obey traffic laws to ultimately save someone’s life, Walkington said.

KTAR News’ 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this story.

