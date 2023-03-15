Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man, 3 kids die in house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Mar 15, 2023, 1:44 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has killed a man and three young children, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies of a 31-year-old adult and three children believed to range in age from 1 to 4 years old were recovered from the fire Tuesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie, the city’s police and fire chiefs said in a news release posted on Facebook.

A man in his 30s was found dead at the scene of the fire, Police Chief Wesley Bierling said.

The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The names and exact ages of the victims were being withheld pending confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin, the police and fire departments said.

The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation, they said.

Sault Ste. Marie, population 13,400, is at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 350 miles (563 kilometers) north of Detroit.

United States News

Associated Press

Lawyers seek removal of judge in Texas school shooting case

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 are seeking to have the judge handling the case removed, accusing him of bias for pushing to have experts deem the former student competent to stand trial. incompetent to stand trial. Pagourtzis, then a 17-year-old […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Stanford University employee charged with lying about rapes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 25-year-old Stanford University employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony perjury for allegedly lying about being raped twice last year on campus, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Gries, of Santa Clara, first reported a false sexual attack in August when she told a nurse at Valley Medical Center in San […]
17 hours ago
A crowd listens to speakers at a reparations rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Tuesday, ...
Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have backed the idea of paying reparations to Black people, but whether members will agree to lump-sum payments of $5 million to every eligible person or to any of the more than 100 other recommendations made by an advisory committee won’t be known until later this year. The […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga, Te...
Associated Press

Tennessee GOP advance new narrow abortion exemption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers on Wednesday took another swing at adding a narrow exemption to one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States. Nearly a month ago, a Republican legislative panel defied political threats made by the state’s influential anti-abortion lobbying group and advanced legislation clarifying situations where abortion could […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors

A meat processing company in Minnesota employed children as young as 13 to work in hazardous conditions, such as operating meat grinders, while they worked overnight shifts and longer hours than allowed by law, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said Wednesday. The state agency is asking a district court to issue a temporary […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers send Gov. Sanders school bathroom bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Transgender people at Arkansas public schools would not be able to use restrooms that correspond with their gender identity under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday. The bill approved by the majority-Republican House applies to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms at public schools and charter […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Man, 3 kids die in house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula