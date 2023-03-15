Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Report: Toddler overdosing on fentanyl revived by officers

Mar 15, 2023, 1:30 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police officers in Oregon revived a 2-year-old girl suspected of overdosing on fentanyl this week, a news outlet reported.

The officers gave the girl CPR Monday and two rounds of naloxone, the life-saving nasal spray that reverses overdoses, Beaverton police spokesman Matt Henderson told The Oregonian/OregonLive. The girl regained consciousness a few minutes later and was taken to a hospital, where she was doing “much better,” Henderson said.

A man who police believe is the toddler’s guardian pulled into the driveway of a home in suburban Portland on Monday afternoon after he realized the unconscious girl had overdosed, Henderson said. He became frantic and someone in the neighborhood who saw him called 911.

The man, who was not identified, is not in custody. An investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will likely be filed, Henderson said.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two milligrams of the colorless, odorless narcotic can be deadly for adults.

“If it wasn’t for our first responders, who acted quickly, this 2-year-old girl would be dead,” Henderson said.

United States News

Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news co...
Associated Press

FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two days after former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff failed to appear in court to stand trial on federal corruption charges, FBI agents raided his Florida home as the search continues for Roy McGrath. McGrath, 53, was declared a wanted fugitive after he disappeared Monday, leaving his attorney, Joseph Murtha, […]
14 hours ago
Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad," in Los Angeles on Aug. ...
Associated Press

James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy,’ aiming for 2025

James Gunn is directing a Superman film. “Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn also wrote, is also set for a July 11, 2025, he and his co-chair and fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced Wednesday. The film, Gunn said, deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers ...
Associated Press

Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The son of one of 10 people killed at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre — following the litigation road map set by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The lawsuit — filed […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday...
Associated Press

‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Bobby Caldwell, a singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music who had a major hit in 1978 with “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died. Caldwell’s wife Mary Caldwell told The Associated Press that he died in her arms at their home in Great Meadows, New […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge: Miami Beach can end liquor sales in area at 2 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials can move forward with plans to end alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in certain parts of South Beach, an internationally famous tourist spot. A Miami-Dade circuit judge ruled against a challenge by Story nightclub on Tuesday to a ordinance passed last month by Miami Beach city commissioners, […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Newly ordained Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, left, is helped with his Crosier by Cardinal...
Associated Press

NY diocese facing flood of lawsuits files for bankruptcy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The embattled Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany became the latest diocese in New York to seek bankruptcy protection Wednesday as it faces hundreds of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced the Chapter 11 filing after months of negotiations between the upstate New York diocese and lawyers representing plaintiffs over […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Report: Toddler overdosing on fentanyl revived by officers