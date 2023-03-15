Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues

Mar 15, 2023, 1:24 PM
Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news co...
Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis, Md., on April 15, 2020. A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for McGrath, the one-time aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear in court as his trial on federal fraud charges was set to begin. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued the arrest warrant in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Monday morning. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two days after former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff failed to appear in court to stand trial on federal corruption charges, FBI agents raided his Florida home as the search continues for Roy McGrath.

McGrath, 53, was declared a wanted fugitive after he disappeared Monday, leaving his attorney, Joseph Murtha, standing alone on the steps of Baltimore’s federal courthouse.

Murtha said he believed McGrath was planning to fly from Florida to Maryland on Sunday night to appear in court Monday morning, but that didn’t happen. Instead of beginning jury selection in accordance with the trial schedule, a judge issued an arrest warrant for McGrath and dismissed prospective jurors.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced they were launching an interstate manhunt for McGrath, who was indicted in 2021 on federal fraud charges.

He stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state, including a fraudulent $233,647 severance payment he obtained after leaving his position as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service to become Hogan’s chief of staff in June 2020, according to a grand jury indictment. He also lied about working while he took multiple vacations and used state funds for personal expenses, the indictment says.

McGrath resigned from Hogan’s administration in August 2020 after news of his unusual severance payment became public. Following his arrest, McGrath was released on bond. He was required to turn in his passport as a condition of release, his attorney said.

McGrath later moved to Naples, Florida, where his wife, Laura Bruner, watched their home get raided by FBI agents Wednesday morning.

Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, confirmed the search in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, saying agents were likely looking for anything to indicate McGrath’s current whereabouts. An FBI spokesperson said agents “conducted court authorized activity at that residence” but declined to elaborate.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service didn’t respond to requests for comment. They issued a wanted poster for McGrath on Tuesday.

Murtha, who was recently in contact with McGrath’s wife, said she has been cooperating with authorities since his disappearance. She was present at their house Wednesday when agents conducted the search.

“She seemed upset and bewildered,” Murtha said.

Murtha said he had no reason to believe his client would skip out on court. He said they had a substantive conversation about the case Sunday evening. McGrath was supposed to board a plane later that night, his attorney said.

“I haven’t a clue. I didn’t see this coming,” he said. “This behavior is so out of the ordinary for him. Obviously his personal safety is a concern.”

McGrath was appointed by Hogan to serve as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service in December 2016. The state-owned corporation provides environmental services such as water and wastewater management to government entities and private clients. According to federal and state prosecutors, McGrath personally enriched himself by taking advantage of his positions of trust as the environmental agency’s director and Hogan’s top aide.

He got the agency’s board to approve paying him a $233,647 severance payment — equal to one year’s salary — upon his departure as executive director by falsely telling them the governor had already approved the payment, according to prosecutors.

United States News

Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad," in Los Angeles on Aug. ...
Associated Press

James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy,’ aiming for 2025

James Gunn is directing a Superman film. “Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn also wrote, is also set for a July 11, 2025, he and his co-chair and fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced Wednesday. The film, Gunn said, deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers ...
Associated Press

Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The son of one of 10 people killed at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre — following the litigation road map set by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The lawsuit — filed […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday...
Associated Press

‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Bobby Caldwell, a singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music who had a major hit in 1978 with “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died. Caldwell’s wife Mary Caldwell told The Associated Press that he died in her arms at their home in Great Meadows, New […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge: Miami Beach can end liquor sales in area at 2 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials can move forward with plans to end alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in certain parts of South Beach, an internationally famous tourist spot. A Miami-Dade circuit judge ruled against a challenge by Story nightclub on Tuesday to a ordinance passed last month by Miami Beach city commissioners, […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Newly ordained Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, left, is helped with his Crosier by Cardinal...
Associated Press

NY diocese facing flood of lawsuits files for bankruptcy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The embattled Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany became the latest diocese in New York to seek bankruptcy protection Wednesday as it faces hundreds of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced the Chapter 11 filing after months of negotiations between the upstate New York diocese and lawyers representing plaintiffs over […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in Sarasota,...
Associated Press

New College transfer students invited by like-minded campus

BOSTON (AP) — A small liberal arts college in Massachusetts is rolling out the welcome mat for students from a Florida school that has been taken over by conservatives picked by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hampshire College in Amherst this month announced that any students in good standing from New College of Florida can transfer […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues