Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UN says intense diplomacy under way to end 8-year Yemen war

Mar 15, 2023, 11:36 AM
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Wednesday that intense diplomatic efforts are underway to end the eight-year war in Yemen. He cited new regional and international momentum, including the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back rivals in the conflict.

Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council there has also been “a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions,” and he urged Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels “to seize the opportunities” created by the new momentum. He singled out continuing efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Grundberg also indicated progress in talks on a prisoner exchange between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Houthis that are co-chaired by the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He urged the parties “to finalize the details of the current phase they have agreed on, including the implementation plan.”

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya had some positive news as well: The number of people going hungry in Yemen has dropped by almost 2 million, and the number at the worst level, facing famine, has dropped to zero.

Nonetheless, she said, “Yemen remains a staggering emergency” with more that 17 million people in need of assistance this year, funding in short supply and economic problems “pushing even more people into destitution.”

At a pledging conference two weeks ago more than 30 donors promised $1.16 billion for humanitarian assistance this year for Yemen, which Msuya welcomed, but she stressed it was the lowest level since 2017 and far below the $4.3 billion the U.S. needs to help the 17 million people.

Yemen’s devastating conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition including the United Arab Emirates intervened in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.

A U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April 2022 and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting, but it ended on Oct. 2 after just six months.

Nonetheless, special envoy Grundberg said the overall military situation in the country continues to be “relatively stable” and other elements of the truce continue to be implemented, though he expressed concern at the uptick in the number and intensity of clashes in several front-line areas, including Marib and Taiz.

He called these gains “fragile” and urged the government and Houthis “to exercise maximum restraint during this critical time, including refraining from escalatory public rhetoric, to avoid destabilizing the situation.”

Grundberg said he recently visited Moscow, Abu Dhabi, Paris, Tehran and Riyadh in his search for moves toward peace, including renewed talks between the warring parties.

He said the Saudi-Iran agreement, facilitated in part by China, and good neighborly relations “are important for the region and for Yemen.”

“The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps towards a more peaceful future,” Grundberg said. “This requires patience and a long-term perspective. And this requires courage and leadership.”

United States News

One of the 35 Denver Mountain Park bison stands in a corral as it waits to be transferred to repres...
Associated Press

US tribes get bison as they seek to restore bond with animal

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Nearly three dozen bison from a mountain park outside Denver were transferred Wednesday to several tribes from across the Great Plains, in the latest example of Native Americans reclaiming stewardship over animals their ancestors lived alongside for millennia. Following ceremonial drumming and singing and an acknowledgement of the tribes that once […]
15 hours ago
This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office shows Arvin Mathur. The former Univers...
Associated Press

Ex-Wisconsin college student faces federal threat charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student accused of threatening people at the school, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The grand jury in Madison indicted 32-year-old Arvin Raj Mathur on six counts of transmitting communications containing threats to injure other persons. He faces up to five years in […]
15 hours ago
Customers do business at a branch of Signature Bank in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. President ...
Associated Press

NY bank’s demise: Contagion or a problem with the business?

Signature Bank’s collapse came stunningly fast, leaving behind the question of whether there was a fundamental flaw in the way it did business — or if it was just a victim of the panic that spread after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. There were few outward signs that Signature Bank was crumbling before the […]
15 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and M...
Associated Press

President Biden touts health care progress, vows to protect Medicare

President Joe Biden took aim at “MAGA” Republicans who he said are intent on dialing back Medicare coverage.
15 hours ago
FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorn...
Associated Press

Minnesota courts expand camera access to criminal trials

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota courts will allow greater audiovisual coverage of criminal proceedings starting next year under an order filed Wednesday by the Minnesota Supreme Court, but the rules will nonetheless remain more restrictive than those in many other states. led Chief Justice Lorie Gildea to launch a process that led to the […]
15 hours ago
The Water Club hotel stands in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 1, 2020. MGM Resorts International is r...
Associated Press

MGM to renovate, rename Water Club hotel in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The owners of Atlantic City’s top-performing casino are renovating and renaming its stand-alone non-casino hotel. MGM Resorts International said Tuesday it is spending $55 million to renovate and rename the Water Club hotel next to the Borgata casino hotel. It will be named the MGM Tower. The first re-done rooms […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
UN says intense diplomacy under way to end 8-year Yemen war