Workers dismantle Florida ride where teen fell to death

Mar 15, 2023, 11:24 AM
Work crews assemble the cranes that will be used to dismantle the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park, on...
Work crews assemble the cranes that will be used to dismantle the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Almost a year after Tyre Sampson, a Missouri teen fell to his death, the 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year after a Missouri teen fell to his death, a 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor.

A gigantic crane hovered Wednesday beside the towering ride in Orlando’s International Drive tourism district where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell in March 2022. A fence encircled the ride and blocked off parts of the nearby sidewalk and road. The ride’s dismantling was expected to take several days.

Sampson, who lives in the St. Louis area, was visiting Orlando during spring break when he died from the fall.

An autopsy showed that Tyre Sampson suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, which was ruled an accidental death. It showed Sampson weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms), well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds (130 kilograms).

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured. The report said there were many other “potential contributions” to the accident.

Tyre Sampson’s family has filed a lawsuit against the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

Legislation is pending in the Florida Legislature aimed at preventing similar accidents. The Tyre Sampson Act would prevent Florida’s smaller attractions operators from making unauthorized adjustments to a ride’s restraint systems and require operators to submit more detailed safety and operational documentation to the state.

