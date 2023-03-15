Woman dies after getting assaulted, struck by vehicle in Peoria

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in Peoria on Monday night when she got hit by a vehicle after being assaulted by a man who then fled the scene, authorities said.

Katrinna Gutierrez and the unidentified man were arguing on the sidewalk at 75th Avenue and Golden Lane, south of Olive Avenue, when he assaulted her, the Peoria Police Department said.

Gutierrez, a 30-year-old Avondale resident, was left lying in the roadway. She then was struck by a vehicle heading south on 75th Avenue, police said.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but Gutierrez did not survive her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, but the man who assaulted Gutierrez left the area and hasn’t been found, police said.

There was no indication the driver was impaired or speeding, police said.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Peoria Police Department tip line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

