PHOENIX — An incident at a Valley convenience store on Tuesday put a Phoenix police sergeant in the hospital, authorities said.

A sergeant was conducting a routine follow-up at a convenience store near Camelback Road and 51st Avenue when an employee recognized a man who committed theft a day prior, Phoenix police said in a press release.

As the sergeant approached the man, a struggle began as the man tried to get in a vehicle, police said.

The suspect quickly reversed the vehicle, hitting the sergeant and knocking him to the floor, causing injuries.

The man drove away and ditched his car before taking off on foot. Officers established a perimeter and located and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Authorities said he will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several charges stemming from the investigation once he is treated.

No additional information was made available.

