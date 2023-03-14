Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ASU Gammage Broadway lineup for 2023-24 includes ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Les Mis’

Mar 14, 2023, 4:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(ASU Gammage Graphic) Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Photo via ASU Gammage) Ain't Too Proud (Photo via ASU Gammage) (Graphic via ASU Gammage) Jagged Little Pill (Photo via ASU Gammage) MJ (Photo via ASU Gammage) (Graphic via ASU Gammage) (Graphic via ASU Gammage) Hamilton (Photo via ASU Gammage) Les Misérables (Photo via ASU Gammage)

PHOENIX — ASU Gammage released the lineup for its 2023-24 Broadway season, serving up a slate filled with jukebox musicals and perennial favorites.

The Tempe theater’s upcoming schedule features eight subscription shows, including the return of “Hamilton,” plus the option of the classic “Les Misérables.”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” kicks things off in October.

“ASU Gammage is ready to bring ‘simply the best’ of Broadway for the upcoming season,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president for cultural affairs and executive director of ASU Gammage, said in a press release.

“We’ve lined up an eight-show package that will keep you rocking in your seats and excited about coming to see live theater at ASU Gammage.”

Season subscribers will have priority access to tickets for “Les Misérables,” which runs Dec. 5-10 of this year.

Here’s the schedule for the subscription shows:

Only current season ticket holders can purchase subscriptions for the new season at this time. The renewal deadline is April 7.

New season ticket sales will start at a date to be determined, but a waitlist is now open. Individual show sales will come later.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

