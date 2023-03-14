Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Escaped prisoner captured in Phoenix after leaving work site in San Luis

Mar 14, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm
(Arizona Department of Corrections Photo)...
(Arizona Department of Corrections Photo)
(Arizona Department of Corrections Photo)
PHOENIX — An inmate who walked away from a worksite in southern Arizona was captured Tuesday by authorities in Phoenix less than 24 hours after he went missing.

Johnathan Perryman, a 45-year-old who was sentenced in November of 2022 on weapons charges, was reported missing at 9:20 a.m. Monday from a recreation center in San Luis, where he’d been a minimum custody work crew member.

He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry officers around 7 a.m. Tuesday at a south Phoenix hotel, about 200 miles from where he’d last been seen.

“Today, through the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, including the San Luis Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ADCRR, the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Task Force apprehended a dangerous fugitive of justice,” District of Arizona Acting United States Marshal Van Bayless said in a release.

Perryman was incarcerated at the Yuma prison complex after being sentenced from Maricopa County.

He will be charged with criminal escape via the judicial system, police said.

In 2021, two prisoners escaped from an Arizona State Prison in Florence. The inmates were on the loose for five days before being captured in Coolidge.

