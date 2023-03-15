Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Country music festival Boots in the Park coming to Gilbert this weekend

Mar 15, 2023, 4:15 AM
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
(Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park) (Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park) (Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park) (Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park) (Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park) (Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park)

PHOENIX — Ready for a boot-scootin’ boogie? Boots in the Park is making its return to the East Valley this weekend.

The country music festival will set the stage at Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday, with artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Dylan Scott and other notable country stars.

The doors to the family-friendly event open at 1 p.m. and the show is scheduled to end at 10 p.m.

In addition to the line-up, visitors will find craft food and cocktails, line dancing, games and giveaways.

RELATED STORIES

General admission starts at $79.99. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free, with the purchase of an adult or guardian ticket.

Chairs (35″ or smaller), beach towels, service animals and purses will be allowed at the event.

While the event is cashless, some vendors will accept cash.

There will also be paid onsite parking and ADA accessible spots.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix officer driving patrol unit seriously injured in collision

A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured in a collision at an intersection early Wednesday, authorities said.
7 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot at armed man, bring him down with stun gun

Police in Phoenix shot at an armed man Tuesday after he refused to drop the weapon and was finally stopped by a stun gun, authorities said.
7 hours ago
(GCU Nursing photo)...
KTAR.com

Grand Canyon University to open accelerated nursing program site in Chandler

Grand Canyon University announced it is opening an accelerated nursing program site in Chandler this fall.
7 hours ago
TLC and Shaggy are teaming for the Hot Summer Nights Tour in 2023. (Live Nation Photos)...
KTAR.com

TLC, Shaggy team up for summer tour coming to Phoenix in July

TLC and Shaggy's upcoming Hot Summer Nights Tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in July.
7 hours ago
(AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cathleen Allison, File) Follow @GrandpaKeebs...
Tom Kuebel

Rattlesnake activity increasing as temperatures begin to rise in the Valley

As the weather in Arizona begins to heat up, rattlesnakes are beginning to poke their heads out of their snake holes in search of food.
7 hours ago
Phoenix District 6 candidate Kevin Robinson (Facebook Photo)...
Wills Rice

Kevin Robinson wins, incumbent Carlos Garcia trails in Phoenix City Council runoff elections

The returns in the Phoenix City Council runoff election were released, with Kevin Robinson defeating Sam Stone and Kesha Hodge Washington leading over incumbent Carlos Garcia.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Country music festival Boots in the Park coming to Gilbert this weekend