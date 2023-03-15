PHOENIX — Ready for a boot-scootin’ boogie? Boots in the Park is making its return to the East Valley this weekend.

The country music festival will set the stage at Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday, with artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Dylan Scott and other notable country stars.

The doors to the family-friendly event open at 1 p.m. and the show is scheduled to end at 10 p.m.

In addition to the line-up, visitors will find craft food and cocktails, line dancing, games and giveaways.

General admission starts at $79.99. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free, with the purchase of an adult or guardian ticket.

Chairs (35″ or smaller), beach towels, service animals and purses will be allowed at the event.

While the event is cashless, some vendors will accept cash.

There will also be paid onsite parking and ADA accessible spots.

