Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
UNITED STATES NEWS

McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab facility

Mar 13, 2023, 7:00 PM
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was released from the hospital Monday after treatment for a concussion and will continue to recover in an inpatient rehabilitation facility, a spokesman said.

McConnell’s office said his doctors discovered over the weekend that he had also suffered a “minor rib fracture” after he tripped and fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington on Wednesday evening.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement. “At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

The office did not give any additional detail on his condition or say how long McConnell will be out. Concussions can be serious injuries and take time for recovery, and even a single incident of concussion can limit a person’s abilities as they recover.

RELATED STORIES

It is unclear how his extended absence will affect Senate proceedings. The Senate returns to Washington Tuesday evening after the weekend off and is scheduled to be in session for the rest of March.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner after a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell.

McConnell’s head injury comes almost four years after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, McConnell opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

McConnell is one of several senators who have been absent lately due to illness or hospitalization. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression. And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 89, said earlier this month that she had been hospitalized to be treated for shingles.

United States News

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Associated Press

Biden approves Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists

The Biden administration is approving a major oil-drilling project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope.
22 hours ago
Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the bor...
Associated Press

Agents stop large crowd at Texas border crossing amid asylum woes

A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing a bridge into Texas.
22 hours ago
A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, M...
Associated Press

President Joe Biden says financial systems safe after 2 banks collapse

President Joe Biden told Americans the nation’s financial systems were safe, seeking to project calm following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks.
22 hours ago
Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Roll award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at On...
Associated Press

‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards.
22 hours ago
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)...
Associated Press

Will it take market crash for Biden, Congress to raise debt limit?

There's one way to force President Joe Biden and Congress to solve the looming crisis over the debt limit: a financial market crash.
3 days ago
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters

Documents from a defamation lawsuit against Fox News illustrate the pressures its journalists faced in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab facility