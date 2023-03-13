Close
Arizona Lottery ticket worth $115,000 sold at Peoria Walmart

Mar 13, 2023
PHOENIX — One lucky player in the Valley hit a jackpot over the weekend and holds a ticket worth $115,000.

The Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket was sold Sunday in Peoria at a Walmart located at Thunderbird Road and 75th Avenue, according to an Arizona Lottery press release.

The winning numbers for the draw were 3, 6, 15, 20 and 36.

Odds to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398, according to the game’s official website, with the last ticket to hit the big prize in the daily drawing on Feb. 27.

There was an even bigger win from an Arizona Lottery player over the weekend.

A Mega Multiplier Progressive Fast Play ticket worth $578,008 was sold at a Maverik gas station in Chino Valley on Saturday.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, which is done by completing a winner’s claim form and mailing or bringing it to the Phoenix or Tucson lottery office.

A Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket that was sold in Arizona on Jan. 7 remains unclaimed. It’s set to expire on July 6.

The jackpot for the next drawing Monday is worth $50,000.

