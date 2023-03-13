PHOENIX – Pop those champagne corks – Grammy-winning rapper Drake will wrap up his first tour in five years with a stop in the Valley at the end of summer.

It’s All a Blur tour with collaborator 21 Savage will hit Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, Drake announced Monday.

Presales for tickets start Wednesday. Tickets to the general public for the West Valley show go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday.

The multiplatinum-selling Canadian’s 29-date North American tour kicks off June 16 in New Orleans.

Drake and 21 Savage plan to take the tour to 21 cities – a handful are scheduled to host back-to-back nights.

The tour name celebrates the last decade of Drake’s life, according to a press release, especially the past five years, when he released four albums, including 2022’s “Her Loss” with 21 Savage.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, the man nicknamed “Champagne Papi” hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Drake is best known for hits “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan,” and “The Motto.”

He joined forces with 21 Savage on last year’s album, “Her Loss,” which produced 16 songs and spawned the hit “Rich Flex.”

