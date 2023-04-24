Drake doubles down with 2nd Glendale show on ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour

PHOENIX – Pop those champagne corks again – Grammy-winning rapper Drake’s first tour in five years now includes two Valley concerts.

The multiplatinum-selling Canadian added a dozen dates to his “It’s All a Blur” tour with collaborator 21 Savage on Monday, including a second night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 6.

A Sept. 5 stop at the West Valley venue was announced in March and quickly sold out (although verified resale tickets are available through Ticketmaster).

Tickets to the second show go on sale Friday at noon Arizona time.

The 54-show tour name celebrates the last decade of Drake’s life, according to a press release, especially the past five years, when he released four albums, including 2022’s “Her Loss” with 21 Savage.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, the man nicknamed “Champagne Papi” hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Drake is known for hits “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan,” and “The Motto.”

He joined forces with 21 Savage on last year’s album “Her Loss,” which spawned the hit “Rich Flex.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

