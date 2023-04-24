Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Drake doubles down with 2nd Glendale show on ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour

Apr 24, 2023, 6:43 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Pop those champagne corks again – Grammy-winning rapper Drake’s first tour in five years now includes two Valley concerts.

The multiplatinum-selling Canadian added a dozen dates to his “It’s All a Blur” tour with collaborator 21 Savage on Monday, including a second night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 6.

A Sept. 5 stop at the West Valley venue was announced in March and quickly sold out (although verified resale tickets are available through Ticketmaster).

Tickets to the second show go on sale Friday at noon Arizona time.

RELATED STORIES

The 54-show tour name celebrates the last decade of Drake’s life, according to a press release, especially the past five years, when he released four albums, including 2022’s “Her Loss” with 21 Savage.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, the man nicknamed “Champagne Papi” hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Drake is known for hits “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan,” and “The Motto.”

He joined forces with 21 Savage on last year’s album “Her Loss,” which spawned the hit “Rich Flex.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the homicide of William ...

KTAR.com

$10K reward offered in cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in a cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents.

9 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) speaks during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmen...

Taylor Tasler

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona pushes for immigration reforms to bolster workforce

Amidst an effort at the state and federal levels to make Arizona a manufacturing hub comes a struggle to staff a skilled workforce.

9 hours ago

Avondale Fiesta (City of Avondale photo)...

Wills Rice

Avondale Fiesta returns to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

The city of Avondale is kicking off the early Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a party at Alamar Park on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Tucson Police officers stand with an an honor guard as the body of Pima County Constable Deborah Ma...

Associated Press

Family files $50M claim citing drug use by constable in 2022 Tucson eviction killings

The family of an Arizona property manager who was fatally shot during an attempted eviction in Tucson last year has filed a $50 million claim against Pima County and others.

9 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Phoenix Rising)...

KTAR.com

Arizona urban forestry program receives $6 million to increase tree canopy

Arizona is investing $6 million in federal funding to increase its tree cover in disadvantaged communities and create more green spaces.

9 hours ago

Robert Smith of The Cure performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 3...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Drake doubles down with 2nd Glendale show on ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour