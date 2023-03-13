ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert canceled for Phoenix man who was found safe
Mar 13, 2023, 5:50 AM | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 8:24 am
(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a man in Phoenix who was found safe, authorities said.
The alert for Ronald Peter Smith, 68, was issued Sunday evening after he hadn’t been seen since the morning.
Smith’s family told police he has a medical condition and gets confused easily.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.