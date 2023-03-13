Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for Phoenix man who was found safe

Mar 13, 2023, 5:50 AM | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 8:24 am
(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a man in Phoenix who was found safe, authorities said.

The alert for Ronald Peter Smith, 68, was issued Sunday evening after he hadn’t been seen since the morning.

Smith’s family told police he has a medical condition and gets confused easily.

