Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 10-12

PHOENIX — Temperatures are rising across the Valley, more funding is headed toward educational opportunities and three Mesa officers were injured during a fight at a coffee shop Saturday.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

This weekend was a warm one, as the Valley hit 80 degrees for the first time this year Sunday afternoon.

A high of 82 degrees was recorded at Sky Harbor Airport for a brief period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

With the average first day in the 80s usually occurring in early February, it was the 19th latest first 80-degree day on record, NWS said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced $187.5 million in funding for educational opportunities through a handful of grant programs.

The largest allocation, $100 million, will be designated for schools and local education agencies to address COVID-19 recovery and mitigation efforts, according to a press release.

Applications for the grant program will be accepted through eCivis, the state’s web-based grants management system.

Three Mesa police officers were injured during a fight Saturday morning after a man allegedly refused to leave a coffee shop, authorities said.

Offices were called to a Dutch Bros near Ray and Power roads around 8:45 a.m. about a disturbed person who was asked to leave, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

The suspect, identified as Tegan Williams, 21, had left the area but returned to the coffee shop as officers were speaking with the staff, police said.

A new multifamily development with a focus on individual wellness broke ground in Mesa on Wednesday.

Scottsdale developer Talos Holdings said the 345-unit property called The ONE at Mountain Vista will be located near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road, just north of the U.S. 60.

The developer said in a press release licensed life coaches will be on-site at all times to provide personalized assistance for residents to reach their health and life goals.

Arizona members of Congress on both sides of the aisle in Washington D.C. introduced and supported two bills related to hydropower and a potential new national park in the Grand Canyon State.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly introduced legislation that would allow for the exploration of pumped-storage hydropower facilities in the Salt River reservoir system. Pumped hydropower storage can retain power and then release it when electricity demand and prices are high.

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Rep. David Schweikert supported the bill.

