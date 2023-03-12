Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Bottomland flooding east of Phoenix due to heavy snowmelt

Mar 12, 2023, 9:33 AM
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)...
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — Flooding is occurring in riverbeds and bottomlands along the Salt River east of downtown Phoenix due to dam releases following recent heavy snowmelt.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Saturday along the river from Granite Reef to Tempe Town Lake between Scottsdale and Mesa.

The service says it’s also monitoring the river downstream from Tempe Town Lake through the West Valley as snowmelt is expected to accelerate with highs in the low to mid-80s Fahrenheit (29 Celsius) into early next week.

In northern Arizona, enhanced runoff also is expected through the weekend with scattered showers and warming temperatures into the upper 40s (7 C) and lower 50s (11 C) in Flagstaff.

Flood warnings also are in effect in parts of southern Nevada, including along the Meadow Valley Wash in Lincoln County near the Utah line southwest of Spring Valley State Park and northeast of Pioche.

In New Mexico, rain and mountain snow is expected to continue to expand across the northern and central parts of the state. Several inches of snow is possible on peaks above 9,000 feet (2,743 meters), the service said.

Critical fire weather conditions are likely across parts of eastern New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley due to low humidity, gusty winds and above normal temperatures.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jesse Wilson (Facebook File Photo)...
Associated Press

Woman accused in death of adopted son in Buckeye pleads not guilty

A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son in a Buckeye has pleaded not guilty.
13 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Mesa Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man allegedly refusing to leave coffee shop injures 3 Mesa officers

Three Mesa police officers were injured during a fight Saturday morning after a man allegedly refused to leave a coffee shop.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Flair Airlines)...
Wills Rice

Canada’s Flair Airlines announces move for winter to Phoenix Sky Harbor

Canada's Flair Airlines announced Tuesday that the company will be moving its flights from Mesa Gateway to Phoenix Sky Harbor.
13 hours ago
(Adolfson & Peterson Construction Photo)...
Tom Kuebel

Builders break ground on Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital in Mesa

Work began on a 12-acre site near Ellsworth Road and Peterson Avenue called the Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital on Tuesday.
13 hours ago
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks to members of social and religious club Chabad at Arizona State U...
Jeremy Yurow | Cronkite News

Phoenix mayor speaks to Jewish students about overcoming antisemitism

As one of the youngest big city mayors in the country and a member of the Jewish faith, Kate Gallego often speaks about tolerance and inclusion.
13 hours ago
(Facebook photo by Northern Arizona University)...
KTAR.com

Arizona public universities announce multi-year tuition proposals

Presidents of Arizona's three public universities met on Friday and released a proposal on six-year maximum growth rate fees.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Bottomland flooding east of Phoenix due to heavy snowmelt