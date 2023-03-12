Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Canada’s Flair Airlines announces move for winter to Phoenix Sky Harbor

Mar 12, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Facebook Photo/Flair Airlines)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Canada’s Flair Airlines announced Tuesday that the company will be moving its flights from Mesa Gateway to Phoenix Sky Harbor starting on Oct. 30 for the winter season.

Flair will be running flights from Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton into Phoenix through the end of February.

Originally, flights were offered from Vancouver and Edmonton into Mesa, but with the addition of four weekly flights from Calgary, all three cities will come to the same airport.

The airline showed commitment to adding more sunny and warm destinations to escape warm Canadian winters.

“With today’s exciting announcement, we are reaffirming our commitment to Canadians,” President and CEO Stephen Jones said in a press release.

“Our network offers more choices to more sun destinations than ever before. Rather than one reprieve from winter, we look forward to Canadians taking the opportunity to try all of the amazing destinations in our network.”

Fly Airlines flies to 35 different cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

