ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona public universities announce multi-year tuition proposals

Mar 11, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook photo by Northern Arizona University)
PHOENIX — Presidents of Arizona’s three public universities met on Friday and released a proposal on six-year maximum growth rates for resident tuition, academic fees and meal and housing plans, the Arizona Board of Regents announced in a press release.

The move was following a multi-year tuition structure increase that was previously approved this year.

The board will hold a vote for all proposals on April 20.

Here are the 2023-24 proposals for each in-state public university:

Arizona State University

ASU is sticking to its pledge lasting over a decade long to keep tuition adjustments for new Arizona undergraduate and graduate campus immersion students to 3%.

The new proposal is looking at tuition adjustments for out-of-state campus immersion students, international campus immersion students, digital immersion students and other designated students.

University president Michael Crow claims the school has “made meaningful progress in 2022 toward the advancement of its charter, mission and goals in service to local, national and global communities.”

University of Arizona

Arizona announced the school will be raising in-state residents’ tuition by 3%, undergraduate non-residents by 4% and will not be raising graduate non-residents.

This tuition will affect all new and incoming students, as almost all continuing undergraduate students’ tuition will remain the same.

The university claimed a spot in the U.S. News & World Report Top 50 Public Universities.

President Robert Robbins claimed with the tuition increases, the school will continue to “invest in ourselves and ensure our ability to carry out our education, research and land-grant missions.”

Northern Arizona University

NAU will be raising prices for in-state undergraduate residents’ tuition by 3.5% and 5% for graduate resident tuition and academic fees. Additionally, because of rising food prices, meal plans will raise by 8%.

The school’s hope is that with the tuition increase it can “remain nimble in adapting to the evolving strategic context and inflationary pressures while simultaneously providing students and families with a predictable framework and upper limit for tuition and fee increases,” President Cruz Rivera said in the release.

The university announced it will be launching Access2Excellence (A2E), a program which provides full tuition coverage for Arizona resident undergraduate students with a household income of less than $65,000 per year.

