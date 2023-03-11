Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced 2 years for trying to smuggle ammunition to Mexico

Mar 11, 2023, 2:00 PM
223 caliber Remington cartridges are seen in magazines of a sports shooter. (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last week to two years in prison after he tried smuggling thousands of rounds of ammunition into Mexico, authorities said.

Victor Acosta of Tucson, 47, will also serve three years of supervised release after he previously pled guilty to smuggling goods from the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

An inspection of Acosta’s vehicle on March 23, 2022, at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales led to the discovery of 22,000 rounds of two types of ammunition — 7.62×39 mm and .223 Remington, the release said.

Authorities said Acosta admitted to having the ammunition in his vehicle.

The investigation in this case was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.

