Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase

Mar 11, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two 18-year-old men from Arizona were arrested Sunday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement near Tucson, authorities said.

James Moreno and Christopher Rodriguez of San Xavier stole a Jeep Cherokee from an Uber driver by threatening the person with a firearm early Sunday morning, the United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.

The Uber driver ran for multiple hours to a gas station on Valencia Road near Interstate 19 in Tucson, and an employee called 9-1-1.

The two suspects allegedly stole a Toyota Camry at gunpoint in Marana that same morning.

RELATED STORIES

Marana police located the vehicle, but it failed to yield. The suspects attempted to flee but crashed, authorities said.

Moreno and Rodriguez attempted to escape on foot but were apprehended, and a 9mm firearm was recovered from the car.

They were charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence by a criminal complaint on Monday, authorities said.

The Jeep Cherokee — with a flat tire and removed license plate — was found less than a mile from the Circle K where the Toyota Camry was stolen.

The FBI is investigating the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Zoo Photo)...
Alex Weiner

Phoenix Zoo welcomes bighorn lamb to Desert Lives Trail

A new addition to the Phoenix Zoo is a desert bighorn lamb named Syrena, who can be seen by visitors along the Desert Lives Trail.
9 hours ago
(Talos Holdings Photo)...
Tom Kuebel

Wellness-based development breaks ground on apartments in Mesa

A new 345-unit multifamily development with a focus on individual wellness broke ground in Mesa on Wednesday.
9 hours ago
(Getty Images)...
Alex Weiner

Arizona Congress members cross party lines to collaborate on bills

Arizona legislators on both sides of the aisle introduced and supported two bills related to hydropower and a potential national park.
1 day ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Associated Press

Daylight saving time begins in most of US this weekend

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
1 day ago
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a press conference outside the Arizona State Capitol on Novem...
KTAR.com

Mark Kelly says party not a factor in whom he endorses for 2024 Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly told KTAR News 92.3 FM that political parties do not matter in whom he endorses in future races.
1 day ago
Elliot Bennett (Mesa Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Lake Havasu City man arrested, booked for Mesa murder

A 19-year-old man was arrested at his home in Lake Havasu City on Thursday for a murder committed in Mesa, authorities said. 
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase