PHOENIX — Two 18-year-old men from Arizona were arrested Sunday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement near Tucson, authorities said.

James Moreno and Christopher Rodriguez of San Xavier stole a Jeep Cherokee from an Uber driver by threatening the person with a firearm early Sunday morning, the United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.

The Uber driver ran for multiple hours to a gas station on Valencia Road near Interstate 19 in Tucson, and an employee called 9-1-1.

The two suspects allegedly stole a Toyota Camry at gunpoint in Marana that same morning.

Marana police located the vehicle, but it failed to yield. The suspects attempted to flee but crashed, authorities said.

Moreno and Rodriguez attempted to escape on foot but were apprehended, and a 9mm firearm was recovered from the car.

They were charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence by a criminal complaint on Monday, authorities said.

The Jeep Cherokee — with a flat tire and removed license plate — was found less than a mile from the Circle K where the Toyota Camry was stolen.

The FBI is investigating the case.

