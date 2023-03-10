Ambulance collision closes street access in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — An ambulance rolled over after a collision with a vehicle in Scottsdale, authorities said.

Southbound and northbound access to 94th Street was blocked south of Bell Road, while eastbound lanes on Bell Road were closed and diverted north onto 94th Street, according to the Scottsdale Traffic Management Center.

Authorities suggested motorists find an alternate route for the time being.

Non-life threatening injuries were sustained in the collision, and no causes have been reported, authorities said.

One firefighter, two EMTs and a civilian were transported to hospitals in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

