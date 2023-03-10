PHOENIX — An ambulance rolled over after a collision with a vehicle in Scottsdale on Friday afternoon, which caused a street closure that reopened after more than two hours, authorities said.

Southbound and northbound access to 94th Street was blocked south of Bell Road shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Traffic Management Center.

Authorities suggested motorists find an alternate route for the time being.

Non-life threatening injuries were sustained in the collision, and no causes have been reported, authorities said.

One firefighter, two EMTs and a civilian were transported to hospitals in stable condition.

Scottsdale Firefighter Paramedic injured in a ambulance collision roll over is a 29 year veteran in the fire service. He was treated and transported to a local trauma center. He will stay overnight for observation. pic.twitter.com/cVTxw14Vhr — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) March 11, 2023

