ARIZONA NEWS

Ambulance collision causing street closure clears in Scottsdale

Mar 10, 2023, 3:46 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm
(Twitter Photo/@ScottsdalePD)...
(Twitter Photo/@ScottsdalePD)
(Twitter Photo/@ScottsdalePD)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — An ambulance rolled over after a collision with a vehicle in Scottsdale on Friday afternoon, which caused a street closure that reopened after more than two hours, authorities said.

Southbound and northbound access to 94th Street was blocked south of Bell Road shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Traffic Management Center.

Authorities suggested motorists find an alternate route for the time being.

Non-life threatening injuries were sustained in the collision, and no causes have been reported, authorities said.

One firefighter, two EMTs and a civilian were transported to hospitals in stable condition.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 411923.

