Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Lake Havasu City man arrested, booked for Mesa murder

Mar 10, 2023, 4:00 PM
Elliot Bennett (Mesa Police Department Photo)...
Elliot Bennett (Mesa Police Department Photo)
(Mesa Police Department Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested at his home in Lake Havasu City on Thursday for a murder committed in Mesa, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Broadway and Power roads on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

They found 44-year-old Jacques Bourdeau in a bathtub with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police learned from witnesses at the residence that the suspect, Elliot Bennett, arrived after contacting Bourdeau on the phone, and the victim described the visitor as his friend, according to the probable cause statement.

RELATED STORIES

Witnesses said the defendant entered the house with the victim before they both went outside. Shots were allegedly fired, and Bourdeau ran inside to hide in the bathroom claiming he was shot at.

Bennett allegedly forced his way into the residence and the bathroom, shot the victim multiple times in front of a witness and fled the scene in a gray sedan with a spoiler.

Detectives located traffic photos of the vehicle which matched the description, and surveillance caught a male subject driving a gray sedan at a high rate of speed away from the crime scene, according to the probable cause statement.

The defendant reported his mother’s vehicle was stolen in Lake Havasu City at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the vehicle was described as a gray sedan with a spoiler.

The defendant’s parents said on video they could not locate their son for multiple hours on Tuesday, according to the probable cause statement.

Bennett was booked on first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary counts.

He denied having traveled to Mesa to commit the murder in an interview at the Lake Havasu Police Department, according to the probable cause statement.

Bennett has a prior conviction for disorderly conduct.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/@ScottsdalePD)...
KTAR.com

Ambulance collision closes street access in Scottsdale

An ambulance rolled over after a collision with a vehicle in Scottsdale, causing roadway closures, authorities said. 
16 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces over $187M in funding for educational opportunities

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced $187.5 million in funding for educational opportunities through a handful of grant programs.
16 hours ago
(Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photos)...
Kevin Stone

Tiger cub in illegal sale case ‘active and healthy’ at Scottsdale wildlife center

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale has been taking care of a tiger cub seized by police in January.
16 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Gun violence study shows Phoenix with high rate of fatal shootings by police

A new study shows that Phoenix has the highest rate of fatal shootings by police departments out of the nation's 10 largest cities.
16 hours ago
Denny Hamlin, center, shares a laugh with Christopher Bell, left, and Ty Gibbs, on the grid during...
KTAR.com

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin reveals he won $50K Powerball during 2022 Valley visit

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin drove away from the Valley a winner back in the fall after all. He didn't take the race but he hit the Powerball for $50,000.
16 hours ago
(Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival)...
KTAR.com

Blues music, craft beer, more on tap at Apache Junction festival

With perfect weather on tap, blues and beer lovers can find their place in the sun at the Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Lake Havasu City man arrested, booked for Mesa murder