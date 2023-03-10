Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tiger cub in illegal sale case ‘active and healthy’ at Scottsdale wildlife center

Mar 10, 2023, 1:07 PM
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
(Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo) (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Photo)

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale wildlife center said it has been taking care of the tiger cub at the center of an illegal wildlife sale case from earlier this year.

The female cub, which police seized in January, is living, for now, in a special enclosure at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center’s animal hospital.

Linda Searles, the center’s director, said Thursday the cub was a bit wobbly at first but is filling out after being put on a specified diet.

“We are proud to say the tiger cub is a very active and healthy cub,” Searles said in a press release.

“She has received lots of enrichment. … She has plenty of toys and entertainment to keep her busy while she waits to be taken to her forever home.”

The animal will be sent to an out-of-state sanctuary after the illegal sale case is settled, according to the release.

Carlos Castro Alcaraz was arrested after allegedly trying to sell the young tiger for $25,000 on social media.

After learning about the proposal, Phoenix police officers contacted the seller posing as potential buyers on Jan. 23.

The officers gathered enough information to get a search warrant for a residence near Baseline Road and 27th Avenue. They found the tiger and other exotic baby animals, including snapping turtles and an alligator.

The cub was turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center picked her up.

On Feb. 7, a grand jury indicted Castro Alcaraz for the class 6 felony of unlawfully bartering, selling or offering to sell wildlife. Class 6 is the least severe type of felony under Arizona law.

