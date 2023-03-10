Blues music, craft beer, more on tap at Apache Junction festival

PHOENIX — With perfect weather on tap, blues and beer lovers can find their place in in the sun this weekend in Apache Junction.

The Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Flatiron Park (100 N. Apache Trail).

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event, with no fee for kids under 12. Parking is free.

The festival features plenty of craft beer and food truck options; jewelry, clothing and art vendors; and a lineup boasting some of Arizona’s top blues musicians.

The schedule includes Bob Corritore, harmonica wizard and owner of Phoenix’s Rhythm Room, with guitarist/singer Jimi “Primetime” Smith.

Eric Ramsey, who took the top spot in the 2022 International Blues Challenge solo/duo category, has three short sets scheduled.

Here’s the full performer rundown:

11:10 a.m.: Ray DeSylvester plays the national anthem

11:15 a.m.: J.C. & The Juke Rockers

12:15 p.m.: Eric Ramsey

12:35 p.m.: Bluesman Mike Anderson and the Blues Review Band

1:35 p.m.: Eric Ramsey

1:55 p.m.: Bob Corritore and Jimi “Primetime” Smith

3:10 p.m.: Eric Ramsey

3:30 p.m.: Aaron McCall

Guests can bring a blanket or folding chair and one unopened water bottle. Umbrellas aren’t allowed because they block the view, so break out that sunscreen. A clear bag policy will be enforced.

