Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Blues music, craft beer, more on tap at Apache Junction festival

Mar 10, 2023, 9:15 AM
(Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival)...
(Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival)
(Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — With perfect weather on tap, blues and beer lovers can find their place in in the sun this weekend in Apache Junction.

The Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Flatiron Park (100 N. Apache Trail).

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event, with no fee for kids under 12. Parking is free.

The festival features plenty of craft beer and food truck options; jewelry, clothing and art vendors; and a lineup boasting some of Arizona’s top blues musicians.

RELATED STORIES

The schedule includes Bob Corritore, harmonica wizard and owner of Phoenix’s Rhythm Room, with guitarist/singer Jimi “Primetime” Smith.

Eric Ramsey, who took the top spot in the 2022 International Blues Challenge solo/duo category, has three short sets scheduled.

Here’s the full performer rundown:

  • 11:10 a.m.: Ray DeSylvester plays the national anthem
  • 11:15 a.m.: J.C. & The Juke Rockers
  • 12:15 p.m.: Eric Ramsey
  • 12:35 p.m.: Bluesman Mike Anderson and the Blues Review Band
  • 1:35 p.m.: Eric Ramsey
  • 1:55 p.m.: Bob Corritore and Jimi “Primetime” Smith
  • 3:10 p.m.: Eric Ramsey
  • 3:30 p.m.: Aaron McCall

Guests can bring a blanket or folding chair and one unopened water bottle. Umbrellas aren’t allowed because they block the view, so break out that sunscreen. A clear bag policy will be enforced.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Gun violence study shows Phoenix with high rate of fatal shootings by police

A new study shows that Phoenix has the highest rate of fatal shootings by police departments out of the nation's 10 largest cities.
12 hours ago
Denny Hamlin, center, shares a laugh with Christopher Bell, left, and Ty Gibbs, on the grid during...
KTAR.com

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin reveals he won $50K Powerball during 2022 Valley visit

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin drove away from the Valley a winner back in the fall after all. He didn't take the race but he hit the Powerball for $50,000.
12 hours ago
(AP Photo)...
KTAR.com

Last person tied to Arizona meth ring sentenced to over 5 years in prison

The fifth and final person connected to an Arizona meth ring was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison last week.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Scottsdale man convicted of defrauding investors out of over $20M

A Scottsdale man was convicted last week on charges that he defrauding investors out of more than $20 million, authorities said.
12 hours ago
Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

Goodyear Fire Department rolls out its first ambulance service

The Goodyear Fire Department is launching an ambulance service Friday, a first in the agency's history, officials said.
12 hours ago
(File Flickr Photo/ADOT)...
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closures in north Phoenix lead Valley freeway restrictions this weekend

Closures of each direction on a portion of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is among a handful of restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Blues music, craft beer, more on tap at Apache Junction festival