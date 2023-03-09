PHOENIX — It’s been an abnormal week for politics and policing in Arizona, which is really saying something.

This week, missing K9s and officer-involved shootings only rival new political parties and professional athletes breaking hearts across the state.

If you feel like you’ve been out of the loop or are looking for a quick way to catch up, look no further.

Here’s a look at what this week’s podcast covered:

There’s a new political party in town

The “No Labels” party qualified as the state’s newest political party this week.

The party, which aims to unite those who feel extremist politicians have abandoned them, garnered the required 30,000 valid signatures to make its way onto the 2024 ballot in Arizona.

Police K9 runs off, attacks Valley man

An Avondale police dog went missing Sunday night and was found Monday morning, but attacked a man before he was found.

In initial reports that the dog, Rico, was missing, police cautioned anyone who found the dog not to approach him.

Later, reports found that Rico has attacked a man in his driveway, leaving several puncture wounds and lacerations.

A string of Phoenix officer involved shootings

This week, Phoenix police officers were involved in four shootings in the span of five days.

Now, those in the law enforcement community are speculating whether its too early to call to this a trend or coincidental.

The Suns newest superstar stumbled before his home court debut

In the final minutes before his big, Foot Print Center debut dawning orange and purple, Suns forward, Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury during warm ups.

This came on the heels of his delayed initial appearance with the team following an injury he suffered while still on the Brooklyn Nets.

Many fans shelled out big bucks, to see Durant’s first game at home as a Phoenix Sun and were sorely disappointed to hear of his sore ankle.

