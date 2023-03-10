Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale man convicted of defrauding investors out of over $20M

Mar 10, 2023, 4:35 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was convicted last week on charges that he defrauded investors out of more than $20 million, authorities said.

A federal jury found David Allen Harbour, 49, guilty on six counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of transactional money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Thursday.

Harbour, who also pled guilty to one count of tax evasion, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

He acted as an investment adviser to perpetrate the fraud and used the proceeds to support a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

Harbour’s spending included private jet travel, country club memberships, million-dollar speedboats and a private concert by the Eagles for his 40th birthday party.

“For his brazen lies that defrauded numerous victims out of more than $20 million, the defendant now justifiably faces the potential of a lengthy prison term,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to deterring investment fraud and holding wrongdoers accountable to help protect our citizens’ financial security and to vindicate the tireless efforts of our law enforcement partners.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

Goodyear Fire Department rolls out its first ambulance service

The Goodyear Fire Department is launching an ambulance service Friday, a first in the agency's history, officials said.
5 hours ago
(File Flickr Photo/ADOT)...
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closures in north Phoenix lead Valley freeway restrictions this weekend

Closures of each direction on a portion of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is among a handful of restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend.
5 hours ago
(Getty Images/Museum of Illusions photos)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 10-12

The World Baseball Classic, an Aloha Festival and the Irish Fountain Fest are just a few of the events set to happen in the Valley this weekend. 
5 hours ago
(Red Robin Photo)...
KTAR.com

Red Robin makes its way to Glendale restaurant lineup

There is another place to take the family for diner in Glendale with the opening of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews on Wednesday.
1 day ago
(Getty Images, AP photos)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Arizona gets a new political party, the Kevin Durant debut that never happened

It’s been an abnormal week for politics and policing in Arizona, which is really saying something. Here are our top stories.
1 day ago
(Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes GOP bill aimed at banning CRT in public schools

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, as expected, vetoed a Republican bill Thursday aimed at keeping critical race theory out of K-12 public schools.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Scottsdale man convicted of defrauding investors out of over $20M