Goodyear Fire Department rolls out its first ambulance service

PHOENIX — The Goodyear Fire Department is launching an ambulance service Friday, a first in the agency’s history, officials said.

The fire department will operate two new transport vehicles, with one located at Fire Station 182 near Yuma Road and Estrella Parkway and the other serving as a backup, according to a press release.

“For many years, the fire department relied on a contracted private ambulance provider to transport emergency patients to the hospital,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release.

“While there was no disruption in service to the community, the fire department leadership worked with [the City] Council to evaluate the feasibility of providing our own ambulance service.”

Captain Mario Santos and the EMS Division Chief Eric Kleinschmidt conducted driver safety training with the new ambulance crews this past week in preparation for the Goodyear ambulance service going operational. pic.twitter.com/mQpg6kkgcq — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@goodyearfire) March 3, 2023

The addition of the local ambulance service will allow fire personnel to continue providing care to patients from the moment of initial contact until arrival at the hospital, the release said.

The department will also continue contracting with Maricopa Ambulance while it focuses on expanding over the next five years.

Maricopa Ambulance has been the city of Goodyear’s ambulance service partner since 2018.

