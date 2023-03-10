Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear Fire Department rolls out its first ambulance service

Mar 10, 2023, 4:25 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(City of Goodyear Photo) (City of Goodyear Photo) (City of Goodyear Photo) (City of Goodyear Photo)

PHOENIX — The Goodyear Fire Department is launching an ambulance service Friday, a first in the agency’s history, officials said.

The fire department will operate two new transport vehicles, with one located at Fire Station 182 near Yuma Road and Estrella Parkway and the other serving as a backup, according to a press release.

“For many years, the fire department relied on a contracted private ambulance provider to transport emergency patients to the hospital,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“While there was no disruption in service to the community, the fire department leadership worked with [the City] Council to evaluate the feasibility of providing our own ambulance service.”

The addition of the local ambulance service will allow fire personnel to continue providing care to patients from the moment of initial contact until arrival at the hospital, the release said.

The department will also continue contracting with Maricopa Ambulance while it focuses on expanding over the next five years.

Maricopa Ambulance has been the city of Goodyear’s ambulance service partner since 2018.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(File Flickr Photo/ADOT)...
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closures in north Phoenix lead Valley freeway restrictions this weekend

Closures of each direction on a portion of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is among a handful of restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend.
4 hours ago
(Getty Images/Museum of Illusions photos)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 10-12

The World Baseball Classic, an Aloha Festival and the Irish Fountain Fest are just a few of the events set to happen in the Valley this weekend. 
4 hours ago
(Red Robin Photo)...
KTAR.com

Red Robin makes its way to Glendale restaurant lineup

There is another place to take the family for diner in Glendale with the opening of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews on Wednesday.
1 day ago
(Getty Images, AP photos)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Arizona gets a new political party, the Kevin Durant debut that never happened

It’s been an abnormal week for politics and policing in Arizona, which is really saying something. Here are our top stories.
1 day ago
(Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes GOP bill aimed at banning CRT in public schools

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, as expected, vetoed a Republican bill Thursday aimed at keeping critical race theory out of K-12 public schools.
1 day ago
A wildlife officer recovers a bobcat found hanging from a leg trap in a tree in Tucson. (Arizona Ga...
KTAR.com

Arizona wildlife officials offer reward for information about bobcat hanging in tree

Arizona wildlife officials are offering a $500 reward as part of their investigation into the “ugly spectacle” of a dead bobcat found hanging in a tree.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Goodyear Fire Department rolls out its first ambulance service