Red Robin makes its way to Glendale restaurant lineup

PHOENIX – There is another place to take the family for lunch and dinner in Glendale with the opening of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews on Wednesday.

The Colorado-based chain began cooking up its popular menu at 91st and Glendale avenues, the 19th Arizona location and 12th in metro Phoenix.

Hours for the site near the Westgate Entertainment District are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to be bringing our menu of iconic American favorites to Glendale and have the opportunity to expand our restaurants within the great state of Arizona,” G.J. Hart, Red Robin president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Customers can dine in, order takeout or use delivery service to get their fix of burgers, fries, sandwiches, salads and more.

The restaurant also features a full bar and happy hour offerings weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Red Robin’s other Valley locations include Avondale, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

