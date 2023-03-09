The Cure to bring first US tour in 7 years to Phoenix area in May

PHOENIX – Legendary British alt rockers The Cure is bringing is little of bit of heaven to the Valley with a tour stop scheduled in the spring, the band announced Thursday.

The 30-date Songs of a Lost World tour of North America reaches Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on May 18. It will be the Robert Smith-led group’s first tour in seven years.

Tickets for the Valley show will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan system, which requires registration. Fans need to register by 7 a.m. Monday for the chance to buy tickets when they go on sale at 10 a.m. next Wednesday.

Once access is gained, buyers can sign up for a maximum of five shows.

The Cure returns to North America and will perform at Desert Diamond Arena on May 18! #ShowsOfALostWorld23 Register for access to the Verified Fan presale at https://t.co/a4B3GhV5fq pic.twitter.com/dwMGrWMYcJ — Desert Diamond Arena (@DDArenaAZ) March 9, 2023

Registered fans will be selected through a lottery-style process and be emailed a code for accessing the waitlist the day before tickets go on sale.

Registration does not guarantee tickets, the global ticket marketplace said, especially since demand is expected to be higher than supply.

Known for such 1980s and 1990s hits as “Just Like Heaven,” “Friday I’m in Love,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Fascination Street” and “Pictures of You,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers haven’t played in the United States since 2016 and not been in Phoenix since a June 4, 2008 show at what is now downtown’s Arizona Financial Theatre.

