ARIZONA NEWS
Car drives into Starbucks on Hayden Road in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Two people were injured Thursday morning when a car drove into a Scottsdale Starbucks, coming to stop completely inside the store.
The Scottsdale Fire Department said paramedics were treating the patients for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.
The incident occurred at the standalone Starbucks in Lucky Plaza, on the southwest corner of Hayden and Osborn roads.
Scottsdale Fire on scene of a car into a Starbucks at 3500 N Hayden. Scottsdale Paramedics treating 2 patients for non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/LeLstwQfP1
— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) March 9, 2023
A photo posted to social media by the fire department shows a black Hyundai Elantra inside the coffee shop amid shattered glass.
No other details were immediately available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.