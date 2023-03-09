Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Car drives into Starbucks on Hayden Road in Scottsdale

Mar 9, 2023, 9:49 AM
(Twitter Photo/@ScottsdaleFire)
PHOENIX – Two people were injured Thursday morning when a car drove into a Scottsdale Starbucks, coming to stop completely inside the store.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said paramedics were treating the patients for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The incident occurred at the standalone Starbucks in Lucky Plaza, on the southwest corner of Hayden and Osborn roads.

A photo posted to social media by the fire department shows a black Hyundai Elantra inside the coffee shop amid shattered glass.

No other details were immediately available.

