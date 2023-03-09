PHOENIX – A Peoria student was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday morning after getting hit by a car while walking to school, authorities said.

The Peoria Unified School District said the Sunset Heights Elementary School student was walking to a first-hour class at Liberty High School when the collision occurred in a crosswalk at 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The Peoria Police Department said impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the collision.

The intersection of 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road was closed in all directions while the scene was under investigation.

#ROADCLOSURE: Due to a serious injury collision, Deer Valley Rd. is closed from 95th Ave. to Lake Pleasant Pkwy and 98th Ave is closed from Speckled Gecko Dr. to Adam Ave. Please use alternate routes. #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/h9BQvwpZCU — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) March 9, 2023

Sunset Heights is in a neighborhood just south of Liberty, on the other side of Deer Valley Road.

“We have a crisis support team on site at both campuses to assist any students who may need additional support,” the schools’ principals said in a message sent to families.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Please use extra caution when driving in and around school areas during drop off and dismissal times. Also, this is an opportune time to remind your child to be vigilant and aware in high traffic areas when walking to and from school.”

No other details were immediately available.

