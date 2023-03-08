Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

No Labels qualify for Arizona 2024 ballot spot

Mar 8, 2023, 3:34 PM
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — No Labels, which has pledged to create a pathway for an alternative candidate to run against the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees in 2024, will get a spot on the ballot in Arizona.

The presidential battleground state joins Colorado in recognizing No Labels as a political party. The group’s push for ballot access has angered Democrats and anti-Donald Trump Republicans, who worry a No Labels candidate couldn’t win but would tip the scales in favor of Trump or a Trump-like Republican.

No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will run a bipartisan “unity ticket” for president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.”

RELATED STORIES

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, notified the group on Tuesday that it turned in enough valid signatures to qualify as a political party under Arizona law. He said in a statement he’d work with county election officials to implement the change.

Even a small number of voters backing the No Labels candidate could be significant. President Joe Biden won three states by less than 1 percentage point in 2020.

The center-left group Third Way said in a memo, first reported by Politico, that Biden won voters who didn’t like either major party candidate by 15 points over Trump; Democrat Hillary Clinton lost those voters by 17 points in the 2016 race that Trump won. No Labels says it would draw equally from both major parties.

No Labels has emerged during a period of partisan polarization, with a rising bloc of independent voters dissatisfied with both major parties.

While No Labels has focused its attention on the 2024 presidential election, it will have a guaranteed line on the ballot for every state and federal race in Arizona. That has prompted speculation that the group could provide a vehicle to support Arizona independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year and faces a tough reelection fight if she decides to run for a second term in a three-way race.

A spokeswoman for Sinema declined to comment.

No Labels becomes Arizona’s fourth recognized party, joining the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties. The state stopped recognizing the Green Party after the 2018 election, when it failed to get at least 5% of the vote in the election for governor and didn’t collect enough signatures to maintain its status.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Glendale plastering company ordered to pay employees over $700K in back wages, damages

A West Valley plastering company was ordered to pay employees more than $700,000 in back wages and damages following a federal investigation. 
19 hours ago
(Pexels Photos)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona parents can report ‘inappropriate lessons’ in school through new hotline

The Arizona Department of Education has a new hotline for parents to call when they think their children are being taught "inappropriate lessons” in school.
19 hours ago
K-9 Rico (Avondale Police Department Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Police dog that escaped in West Valley attacked man while loose

The Avondale police dog that escaped from his handler's home this week bloodied a man in a vicious attack before being captured, authorities said.
19 hours ago
Arturo Garcia Ibarra, left, and Ira Isaiah Martinez Jr. (Avondale Police Department Photos)...
KTAR.com

Suspects arrested after armed robbery at Avondale sporting goods store

Two suspects were arrested after an armed robbery at an Avondale sporting goods store last week, authorities said.
19 hours ago
Peterson Zah speaks to a crowd gathered to honor his work in promoting Navajo language and culture,...
Associated Press

Peterson Zah, Navajo Nation’s first elected president, has died

Peterson Zah, a monumental Navajo Nation leader who worked tirelessly to correct wrongdoings against Native Americans, has died.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer shoots man attacking him near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road

A Phoenix police officer shot and seriously wounded a man during a confrontation outside a bus station early Wednesday, authorities said.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
No Labels qualify for Arizona 2024 ballot spot