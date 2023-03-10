PHOENIX —Take your pick of some of the fun happenings in the Valley this weekend such as the World Baseball Classic, an Aloha Festival and the Irish Fountain Fest.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

2023 World Baseball Classic Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Vintage Market Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Uptown Phoenix (1645 E. Missouri St.)



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Experience Ireland Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Musical Instrument Museum (4725 E. Mayo Blvd.)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Day: Sunday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Dr.)



Arizona Aloha Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale

Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival Day: Saturday Time: Noon to 6 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (9591 W. Sportsman’s Park North)



Carrie Underwood: The Denim and Rhinestones tour Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Peoria

Second Saturday’s Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Old Town Peoria



Apache Junction

Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Flatiron Park (100 N. Apache Trail)



Avondale

2023 March NASCAR weekend Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



Cave Creek

Sculpture and Wine festival Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Stagecoach Village (7100 E. Cave Creek. Rd,)



Fountain Hills Irish Fountain Fest Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square



