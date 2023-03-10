Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 10-12

Mar 10, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Getty Images/Museum of Illusions photos)...
(Getty Images/Museum of Illusions photos)
(Getty Images/Museum of Illusions photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX —Take your pick of some of the fun happenings in the Valley this weekend such as the World Baseball Classic, an Aloha Festival and the Irish Fountain Fest.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • PhxArt AfterHours
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
  • An American in Paris
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
  • Experience Ireland
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Musical Instrument Museum (4725 E. Mayo Blvd.)

Tempe

  • Arizona Aloha Festival
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado)

Mesa

Glendale 

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Peoria

Apache Junction

Avondale

Cave Creek

Fountain Hills

  • Irish Fountain Fest
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Goodyear

