ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 10-12
Mar 10, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Getty Images/Museum of Illusions photos)
PHOENIX —Take your pick of some of the fun happenings in the Valley this weekend such as the World Baseball Classic, an Aloha Festival and the Irish Fountain Fest.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- 2023 World Baseball Classic
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Phoenix Vintage Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Uptown Phoenix (1645 E. Missouri St.)
- PhxArt AfterHours
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
- An American in Paris
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Experience Ireland
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Musical Instrument Museum (4725 E. Mayo Blvd.)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Dr.)
- Arizona Aloha Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (9591 W. Sportsman’s Park North)
- Carrie Underwood: The Denim and Rhinestones tour
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Peoria
- Second Saturday’s
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Old Town Peoria
Apache Junction
- Superstition Blues and Brews Arts Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Flatiron Park (100 N. Apache Trail)
Avondale
- 2023 March NASCAR weekend
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)
Cave Creek
- Sculpture and Wine festival
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Stagecoach Village (7100 E. Cave Creek. Rd,)
Fountain Hills
- Irish Fountain Fest
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
