ARIZONA NEWS

Suspects arrested after armed robbery at Avondale sporting goods store

Mar 8, 2023, 9:10 AM
Arturo Garcia Ibarra, left, and Ira Isaiah Martinez Jr. (Avondale Police Department Photos)
PHOENIX — Two suspects were arrested after an armed robbery at an Avondale sporting goods store last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call at Sportsman’s Warehouse on McDowell Road near 99th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 28, the Avondale Police Department said.

A suspect fired a gun during a robbery at the store, but nobody was injured, police said.

Investigators identified two suspects in the case and learned they were in Phoenix Police custody for an unrelated incident.

Arturo Garcia Ibarra, 19, and Ira Isaiah Martinez Jr., 18, were transferred to Maricopa County Jail.

Ibarra was booked on multiple felony counts, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Martinez was booked on one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

The charges were forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, police said.

No other details were released.

Suspects arrested after armed robbery at Avondale sporting goods store