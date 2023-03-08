PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said officers were involved in a shooting early Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

ABC15 reported the shooting was near a bus station.

No other details were immediately made available.

It was the third shooting by Phoenix police since Sunday. Suspects were fatally shot in two of the incidents.

Officers shot and killed a suspect Monday at a home near 43rd and Southern avenues. The man was stabbing his wife with knives when police arrived. When the man did not comply with commands to drop the knives, an officer fired his service weapon.

On Sunday, officers shot a man who allegedly pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him during a shooting investigation near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

