PHOENIX – A new political party has qualified for the 2024 Arizona ballot, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday.

The No Labels Party amassed about 60,000 petition signatures statewide, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said, far more than the minimum required to become recognized.

“I’m confident based on the statistics that we’ve got a new party in Arizona,” Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday.

Another group, the Forward Party, is in contact with his office about qualifying, he said.

“There’s a lot of democracy going on in Arizona,” Fontes said.

No Labels will stay on the ballot as long as it retains viable party status by fielding candidates and registering voters, among other things, he added.

“We care about this country more than the demands of any political party,” No Labels said on its website adding that politicians “need to listen more to the majority of Americans and less to extremists on the far left and right.”

My statement regarding the No Labels Party 👇 pic.twitter.com/f11ZTbavOL — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) March 8, 2023

No Labels, established in 2010 as a nonprofit, listed Gail Koshland Wachtel, Sentari Minor and Adam Trenk as Arizona co-chairs, but the party didn’t make any information about them available on its site.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, aspiring political parties must submit a minimum of 34,127 valid signatures to be recognized for federal, state and legislative races in the 2024 primary and general elections.

The office scans the signatures and sends a statistically significant segment of those to each of the 15 counties, Fontes said.

“The county recorders, who are our registrar of voters, check those signatures. They send us back their verification rates and then we calculate up to see if they actually matched them.

“[No Labels] rate of match came in pretty healthy,” Fontes said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.