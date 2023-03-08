Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix reopens after bus fire stopped traffic

Mar 7, 2023, 7:03 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm
(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)...
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix have reopened after a bus fire stopped traffic for nearly two hours, officials said.

The fire started around around 6:20 p.m. near Van Buren Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The roads were mostly open by 7:50 p.m.

The right lane near Van Buren Street remained closed, ADOT said.

The ramps from Interstate 10 to southbound Loop 202 were also closed due to the crash. The northbound lanes were unaffected.

Fire personnel responded to the scene as initial information said there was a large amount of fuel on board, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A hazardous component was dispatched to the scene as a result.

No injuries have been reported from the bus fire.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the accident.

