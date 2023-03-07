Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 men apparently drown after inflatable kayak capsizes in Lake Pleasant

Mar 7, 2023, 3:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)...
(Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)
(Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two men apparently drowned over the weekend after falling out of an inflatable kayak at Lake Pleasant, authorities said Tuesday.

Detectives believe Christopher Govoni, 28, and Rogelio Ortiz, 24, tried swimming to land Sunday night after their 10-foot kayak capsized about 600 feet from shore, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Neither man was wearing a life vest, MCSO said.

Witnesses called 911 around 7:45 p.m. after hearing calls for help coming from the water near the Roadrunner Campground. The campground is located at the southern end of Lake Pleasant in Peoria, about 45 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

Sheriff’s deputies and Peoria Fire Department responders found the capsized kayak, which wasn’t damaged, as well as two shoes floating in the water during their initial search of the area.

RELATED STORIES

The search resumed Monday morning and included the use of an ROV (remote operated vehicle).

That night, Govoni’s body was located 55 feet underwater near Roadrunner Island. Searchers then found Ortiz at the same depth about 100 feet away.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona Gov. Hobbs makes task force to reduce violence against Indigenous community

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the formation of a panel that will work to reduce and end violence against Indigenous people in the state.
17 hours ago
(Irish Fountain Fest photo)...
Wills Rice

Irish Fountain Fest comes to Fountain Hills to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish Fountain Fest is coming to Fountain Hills on Saturday to help kick off St. Patrick's Day festivities.
17 hours ago
Kris Mayes (File Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Mayes sues Cochise County for putting recorder in charge of elections

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to keep Cochise County from putting its Republican recorder in control of elections.
17 hours ago
Mountain Ridge High School (Google Street View Photo)...
KTAR.com

No threat found after Glendale high school placed on lockdown

A Glendale high school was placed on lockdown temporarily Tuesday morning, but it turned out there was no threat.
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ))...
KTAR.com

Massive Scheels sporting goods store preparing for Arizona debut in Chandler

Arizona's first Scheels sporting goods store will have a Ferris wheel, a massive saltwater aquarium and 75 specialty shops at Chandler Fashion Center.
17 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police say Phoenix man was stabbing wife when officer shot him

Police shot and killed a man while he attacked his wife with knives at their Phoenix home Monday evening, authorities said.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
2 men apparently drown after inflatable kayak capsizes in Lake Pleasant